Last traditional grocery store closes in Calumet Park

CALUMET PARK, Ill. — The Ultra Foods grocery store in South suburban Calumet Park just closed.

The move leaves residents in the predominantly African American and high-poverty community with few options.

Residents say a nearby Aldi store and a few neighborhood corner stores have only a limited selection of fresh produce and meat.

To date, 12 Ultra Foods have closed in the Chicago suburbs and Northwest Indiana in addition to two Strack & Van Til stores, part of the demise of the almost-100-year-old Central Grocers cooperative based in Joliet.