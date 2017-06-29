Jason Goch discusses the Cubs and Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The team wearing the blue on the diamond and the one on the hardwood haven't had a shortage of news over the past week.

While they've gone up and down on the field, the Cubs created some more drama with the released of Miguel Montero and a visit to the White House for the second time in 2017.

Meanwhile the Bulls introduced their three new players to the media on Tuesday as their new era officially begins on the West Side.

Jason Goch of SB Nation Radio discussed all of those topics on Thursday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Jason's segment on Thursday's show by clicking on the video above or below.