Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- He was one of the biggest movie stars of the 80s and now Corey Feldman is taking his music group on tour with a stop in the Chicago area on Thursday night.

Feldman stopped by WGN Morning News to talk about his new music tour.

Corey Feldman and the Angels will be performing Thursday night at the Arcada Theater. For more information visit arcadalive.com.