FeedonThis: Short, Sweet and making a point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sometimes 140 characters is just a few too many.

In this world flooded with sports opinions, sometimes it's better to be "Short and Sweet."

That's a new segment on Sports Feed where Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discuss a topic in sports in a simple phrase.

The topics on Thursday's show dealt with Jimmy Butler's decision to give out his phone number to fans along with John Lackey's issues on the mound this season.

It's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Lackey had a bad night on Wednesday, the Cubs had a great rally on Thursday.

The Cubs erased a two-run deficit in a 5-4 victory with three runs of the Nationals' bullpen in the ninth inning. It helped the Cubs salvage a split in the four-game series and sends them to Cincinnati feeling a bit better about things.

Meanwhile Carlos Rodon had a so-so outing in his first game of the 2017 season, both of which Jarrett and Josh discussed in the video above.