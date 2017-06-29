Family of woman killed in crash with off-duty officer sues city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A mother whose daughter was killed in a crash with a Chicago police officer is suing the city.

Chequita Adams and off duty police officer Taylor Clark both died.

When Clark slammed into the Adams’ car Tuesday on the West Side, he was fleeing fellow police officers.

Officers say they were chasingCclark, because his jeep looked like the car involved in a carjacking.

Today Adams’ mother questioned the police account of what happened.

Chereta Adams filed a federal complaint against the city today. She said she wants Chicago police to disclose evidence in the case.