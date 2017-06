× Chicago suburb is one of the ‘nation’s best beach towns”

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – West suburban Naperville just made the list of best “beach towns”.

According to WalledHub the top five beat town in the United States are Naples, Fla., Key West, Fla., Eden Prairie, Minn., Traverse City, Mich., and St. Augustine, Fla.

Centennial Beach helped Naperville comes in at number 30 on the list.

Beach towns were rated on affordability, weather, safety, economy, education, health and quality of life.