CHICAGO — WGN Investigates has confirmed Chicago attorney John Lausch is being vetted for the U.S. Attorney’s job in northern Illinois.

He has emerged as the front runner in recent weeks after being interviewed for the job in Washington earlier this month.

An FBI background check is part of the routine process prior to nomination.

