× Accused Amtrak shooter could be deemed mentally unfit

WHEATON, Ill. — The man charged with shooting an Amtrak conductor in Naperville last month could be unfit to stand trial.

Edward Klein appeared in a DuPage county court on Wednesday. His attorney said the 79-year-old underwent a psychological evaluation and was deemed mentally unfit. Prosecutors are still analyzing those results.

Klein is accused of shooting conductor Michael Case, while the train was stopped at the Naperville station. Case remains in the hospital and faces months of rehabilitation.