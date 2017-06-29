× 15-year-old girl missing from Bronzeville, police say

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from the city’s South Side.

Daquata Shannon was last seen in the 500 block of East 50th Street on Tuesday, according to officials.

Officials described Shannon as having a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds and being about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, grey sweat pants and grey shoes. She may be in the area of 50th Street and Michigan Avenue, police said.

Anyone who sees Shannon or has information is asked to call 911 or Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.