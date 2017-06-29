12-year-old rides roller coasters as part of ‘Be Brave Challenge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

12-year-old Logan Joiner and his dad Jeff are traveling the country riding roller coasters as a part of the 'Be Brave Challenge', which helps inspire kids to conquer their fears.

"We challenge people to do something they're afraid of. Do something that makes them uncomfortable... every time they do something like that, they're always so proud of themselves," Logan told WGN. "That's something that makes me feel great."

When we caught up with them at Six Flags Great America, the two were on their 12th park in 12 days!

Logan is on the autism spectrum and riding coasters has been a form of self-therapy. Now, he is taking his quest to ride as many roller coasters as possible to the internet, rating his favorite rides using what he calls the 'Logan Scream Scale' and posting the reviews to his YouTube channel called Koaster Kids.

Now with 11,000 subscribers from over 181 different countries according to YouTube, Logan has created a movement, encouraging other kids to face their fears and then share their success.

Logan's dad, also known as 'Koaster Dad', told WGN, "I'm very, very proud. The first year he was overcoming his fear of coasters and getting out of his comfort zone and then it was making the videos, articulating his ideas. It was a real struggle for him but it's helped him so much."

You can visit Logan's YouTube channels at youtube.com/KoasterKids