Tornado watch likely to be issued for southern Wisconsin early this evening

The latest mesoscale discussion from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma portends the imminent issuance of a tornado watch for portions of southern Wisconsin. This watch should it be issued would likely cover areas north of the Chicago Metro area.

Mesoscale Discussion 1173 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0500 PM CDT Wed Jun 28 2017 Areas affected...Southern WI Concerning...Severe potential...Watch needed soon Valid 282200Z - 282230Z Probability of Watch Issuance...95 percent SUMMARY...Tornado watch will be issued soon across southern WI. DISCUSSION...Severe thunderstorms are spreading northeast into southwest WI and will soon exit WW375. Buoyancy across southern WI is more than adequate for sustaining this convection within a strongly sheared environment. Tornado watch will be issued soon to account for this threat.