Tornado watch likely to be issued for southern Wisconsin early this evening

Latest mesoscale discussion from SPC

The latest mesoscale discussion from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma portends the imminent issuance of a tornado watch for portions of southern Wisconsin. This watch should it be issued would likely cover areas north of the Chicago Metro area.

 

 Mesoscale Discussion 1173
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0500 PM CDT Wed Jun 28 2017

   Areas affected...Southern WI

   Concerning...Severe potential...Watch needed soon 

   Valid 282200Z - 282230Z

   Probability of Watch Issuance...95 percent

   SUMMARY...Tornado watch will be issued soon across southern WI.

   DISCUSSION...Severe thunderstorms are spreading northeast into
   southwest WI and will soon exit WW375. Buoyancy across southern WI
   is more than adequate for sustaining this convection within a
   strongly sheared environment. Tornado watch will be issued soon to
   account for this threat.