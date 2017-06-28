× Tornado warning issued for portions of Boone and DeKalb counties until 8:45pm CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

North central De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Cherry Valley, or near Belvidere, moving east at

40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Kingston around 835 PM CDT.

Including the following interstate…

I-90 between mile markers 48 and 60.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.