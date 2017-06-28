Tornado warning for central Winnebago County until 8pm
UPDATED: 7:50 pm
1/2 inch diameter hail at Durand, IL at 7:43pm
=======================================
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il
740 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Central Winnebago County in north central Illinois…
* Until 800 PM CDT
* At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Pecatonica, or 13 miles west of Rockford, moving
east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near…
Rockford around 750 PM CDT.
Loves Park and Machesney Park around 800 PM CDT.
Including the following interstate…
I-90 between mile markers 64 and 72.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.