× Tornado warning for central Winnebago County until 8pm

UPDATED: 7:50 pm

1/2 inch diameter hail at Durand, IL at 7:43pm

=======================================

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il

740 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Central Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

* Until 800 PM CDT

* At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Pecatonica, or 13 miles west of Rockford, moving

east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Rockford around 750 PM CDT.

Loves Park and Machesney Park around 800 PM CDT.

Including the following interstate…

I-90 between mile markers 64 and 72.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.