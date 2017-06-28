× Thunderstorm threat continues tonight- Evening’s first wave approaching from the west

At 4:45 pm a line of thunderstorms extended from southeast Wisconsin through north-central Illinois to west–central Illinois west of the Peoria area. While these storms are not severe at this time, they are capable of producing hail, gusty winds to 50 mph and downpours. The entire Chicago area is included in an area of possible severe weather the risk level ranging from marginal in northwest Indiana to enhanced in north central Illinois. Thunderstorms can be expected across most of the area this evening and tonight with the potential for severe storms.