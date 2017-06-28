× Strong storms moving through the I-39 corridor in north-central Illinois- Hail and gusty winds possible

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN OGLE…NORTHERN DE KALB

…SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO AND SOUTHWESTERN BOONE COUNTIES

At 305 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Stillman Valley, or 8 miles northwest of Rochelle, moving east at 45

mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore, Rochelle,

Genoa, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Cherry Valley, Kirkland, Hillcrest,

Kingston, Stillman Valley, Davis Junction and New Milford.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 100 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 54 and 70.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.