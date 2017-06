Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY -- Spiderman decided to drop-in at a Starbucks, surprising some customers.

A team of specialists spent hours rigging a pulley system to lower Spiderman's stunt double Chris Silcox into the shop, proving that even superheroes start off their day with some coffee.

This stunt was promoting the premiere of "Spiderman Homecoming" which opens in theaters July 7th.