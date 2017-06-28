× Severe thunderstorm warning for Winnebago and portions of Boone County until 8:15 pm

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il

710 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 710 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Evansville to Freeport, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit,

Rockton, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Cherry Valley, Winnebago,

Pecatonica, Durand, Timberlane, Caledonia and Lake Summerset.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 121 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 59 and

76.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.