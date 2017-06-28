× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of north-central and northeast Illinois until 9:00pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 900 PM CDT

* At 755 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Delavan to near Timberlane to 6 miles northwest

of Byron, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Algonquin, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Harvard, Island

Lake, Marengo, Genoa, Wonder Lake, Rockford Airport, Pistakee

Highlands, Lake In The Hills, Huntley, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring

Grove, Hampshire, Poplar Grove and Lakewood.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 110 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 32 and 64.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.