× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, DuPage and Cook counties until 9:30pm

UPDATE: 8:45pm

Large power outages in Antioch; trees down near Route 173 at 8:42pm

Wind gusts to 60 mph+ at Winnebago around 8:00 pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 930 PM CDT

* At 838 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Marengo to near Kingston, moving east at 50

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Hoffman Estates,

Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Carpentersville, Wheeling, St.

Charles, Algonquin, West Chicago, McHenry, Woodstock, Rolling

Meadows, Roselle, Geneva, Sycamore, Barrington and Island Lake.

Including the following interstates…

I-90 between mile markers 22 and 44.

I-290 between mile markers 1 and 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.