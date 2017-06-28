× Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County IL until 9:45pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 945 PM CDT

* At 835 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Channel Lake to Ringwood to Woodstock, moving

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling,

Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, Vernon

Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest,

Round Lake, Deerfield, Antioch and Beach Park.

Including the following interstates…

I-94 between mile markers 1 and 26.

I-294 between mile markers 1 and 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.