× Severe storm potential waning, heavy rain and flooding main threat for the rest of the night

All severe thunderstorm warnings have now been canceled or have expired.

Severe thunderstorms brought high winds, hail and flooding downpours to portions of extreme northern Illinois this evening extending all the way from Iowa south of Dubuque to the far northern suburbs of Chicago. Latest radar trends indicate that the main threat from these storms the rest of tonight will be heavy rain and flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Boone, De Kalb, McHenry, Kane, Lake DuPage and Cook counties until 6am, and a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until about 3 am for the northern tier of Illinois counties including Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake counties.