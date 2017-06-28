× Severe flooding reported in the Rockford area

Severe thunderstorms dropped torrential rainfall across portions of north central Ilinois this evening with severe flooding reported in the Rockford area. Numerous cars are stranded, viaducts are flooded and Kent Creek is out of its banks.

Many basements are flooded as the heavy rainfall continues.

Doppler estimates indicate that 3 to upwards of 5 inches of rain have already fallen in the area. The Rockford Airport has measured 2.37 inches in the past two hours with the rain still falling.

Latest rainfall totals

Loves Park 5.63 inches

Pecatonica 5.00 inches

Cherry Valley 4.43 inches

Winnebago 4.26 inches

Rolling Green area of Rockford 4.07 inches

Downtown Rockford 3.84 inches

Durand 3.14 inches

Belvidere 3.11 inches

Gurnee 1.05 inches