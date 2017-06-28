Severe flooding reported in the Rockford area
Severe thunderstorms dropped torrential rainfall across portions of north central Ilinois this evening with severe flooding reported in the Rockford area. Numerous cars are stranded, viaducts are flooded and Kent Creek is out of its banks.
Many basements are flooded as the heavy rainfall continues.
Doppler estimates indicate that 3 to upwards of 5 inches of rain have already fallen in the area. The Rockford Airport has measured 2.37 inches in the past two hours with the rain still falling.
Latest rainfall totals
Loves Park 5.63 inches
Pecatonica 5.00 inches
Cherry Valley 4.43 inches
Winnebago 4.26 inches
Rolling Green area of Rockford 4.07 inches
Downtown Rockford 3.84 inches
Durand 3.14 inches
Belvidere 3.11 inches
Gurnee 1.05 inches