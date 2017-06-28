Police: Good Samaritan beat up trying to help lost toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A man called a "Good Samaritan" by police was branded a child predator on social media.

The man said he was trying to help a lost child at a playground in Lakeland, Florida but the girl's family doesn't believe his story.

The girl's father admits he punched the man several times because he believed the man was trying to leave the playground with his daughter.

The girl's family posted the man's name, address and place of work on social media.

The man did not file any charges against the girl's family.

Police say people should be careful what to post on social media because inaccurate posts could victimize innocent people.