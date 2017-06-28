× Ohio Street underpass to be locked overnight

CHICAGO — The Ohio Street pedestrian underpass to the lakefront will be closed nightly from midnight to 5 a.m. starting tonight.

A 25-year-old woman was recently shot near the underpass.

The City Council Finance Committee was set to take a vote today on 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly’s proposal to close the underpass overnight.

But Reilly deferred the proposal and said the Emanuel administration told him it will have a city worker lock the gate at the underpass each night.