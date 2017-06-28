A list of the most romantic spots in every state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a romantic moment, you don't have to go too far. Travel + Leisure magazine put together the most romantic spots in every state.

In Illinois, they chose the Nicholas Conservatory in Rockford. The conservatory has not only a greenhouse, but also butterflies and contemporary art installations.

The so-called 'kissing bridge' at Valparaiso University was named the most romantic spot in Indiana. It's one of dozens of covered bridges in Parke County. Legend has it that Valpo students who kiss on the bridge while a train passes below them will have good luck.

