Midday Fix: Fourth of July pet safety tips

Dangers of July 4th:

Glow jewelry ingestion, GI upset and possible surgical removal

Firework ingestion, heavy metal toxicity; burns and more serious wounds if detonated improperly

Dogs and cats running away from home due to fear/noise phobia

How to Avoid Firework Anxiety:

Sound machine, loud TV or radio

Lavender essential oil

Prescription medication

Benadryl

Anxiety wrap

BBQ/Party Safety:

Skewer ingestion and surgical removal

Alcohol poisoning

Citronella candle fire hazard, GI upset if ingested

Matches and lighter fluid fire hazard, toxic if ingested

Insect repellent can be an irritant, use veterinary approved products

Put lids on garbage cans

Summer Heat:

Allow access to fresh water at all times.

Hose down armpits and inner thighs.

Dogs can’t sweat, they pant. Don’t allow them to run around too much during mid-day heat.