Judge to hear Cook County soft drink tax challenge Thursday

CHICAGO–Arguments are set for Thursday in a suit to block Cook County’s new soft drink tax from going into effect on Saturday.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association is asking a county judge for a temporary restraining order to stop the penny-an-ounce tax on sweetened drinks from moving forward.

The lawsuit argues that tax is unconstitutional, and retailers say it’s too vague to implement.

The new tax doesn’t just affect soda pop.

It also impacts low-calorie drinks, iced tea, lemonade, sports and energy drinks as well as juices that aren’t 100% juice.