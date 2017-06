× Heavy rainfall and flash flooding possible from this evening’s thunderstorms

The Weather Prediction Center in College Park Maryland has issued this heavy rainfall and possible flooding discussion for portions of the Chicago Metro area.

MESOSCALE PRECIPITATION DISCUSSION 0406

NWS WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER COLLEGE PARK MD

813 PM EDT WED JUN 28 2017

AREAS AFFECTED……SOUTHEAST WI AND NORTHERN IL…

CONCERNING…HEAVY RAINFALL…FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE

VALID 290010Z – 290510Z

SUMMARY…CLUSTER OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS EASTERN IA

AND SOUTHWEST WI ARE EXPECTED TO CROSS SOUTHEAST WI AND NORTHERN

IL THIS EVENING. 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED

HIGHER TOTALS LIKELY.

DISCUSSION…A WARM FRONT WAS IN PLACE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND

EVENING ACROSS SOUTHERN WI AND NORTHERN IL. THUNDERSTORMS THAT

DEVELOPED IN ADVANCE OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT IN IOWA HAVE

PRODUCED WIDESPREAD 1-2 INCHES OF RAIN WITH AN ISOLATED 4 INCH

REPORT IN WEST UNION IA.