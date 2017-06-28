× Flash Flood Watch issued for north portions of the Chicago Metro area valid until 6am Thursday

..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Illinois and

northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north

central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle, and Winnebago. In

northeast Illinois, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake IL, and McHenry.

* Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.

* Training thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of over one

inch per hour will slowly move southeast across north central

and northeast Illinois this evening into overnight.

* Flash flooding could occur quickly posing dangerous to motorists

and those in low-lying area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.