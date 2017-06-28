× Flash flood warning for portions of Boone and Winnebago counties until 2:30am CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 230 AM CDT Thursday

* At 823 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Additional storms will bring additional heavy rain through this

evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit,

Rockton, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Cherry Valley,

Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, Caledonia, Lake

Summerset, Davis Junction and New Milford.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 48 and

76.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.