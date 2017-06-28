FeedonThis: Josh fires up the Cleveland fans on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Most of the people had their eyes focused on the members of the Cubs that appeared in the Oval Office to meet President Trump on Wednesday.

But Josh Frydman saw another member of a sports team in the office and decided to tweet about it. Little did he know Cleveland sports fans would not be so happy about it.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert showed up with the Cubs to the White House visit on Wednesday, angering Indians fans since they lost to the National League team in the World Series. On top of that, Cavs fans aren't happy since a number of questions remain unanswered about the Eastern Conference Champions.

Josh discussed that tweet during Social Fodder with Jarret Payton on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

That's part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.



Just seven months ago, he was a World Series hero.

Miguel Montero's single to left field brought in the Cubs' eighth and winning run in the 10th inning of the Game 7 win over the Indians that snapped their 108-year World Series title drought.

Then came an interview before the championship parade in which he was unhappy about how he was used in the playoffs. It seemed an offseason meeting with Joe Maddon cooled things off, but then came Tuesday night.

After failing to throw out a base stealer in seven attempts on Tuesday's loss the Nationals, Montero blamed Jake Arrieta's slow delivery for the problems. The Cubs promptly designated him for assignment the next morning.

As you can imagine, that was a big part of the talk on Sports Feed Wednesday with Jarrett and Josh which you can watch in the video above.



Montero was also one of the topics for "140 or Less" segment with Josh and Jarrett.

To hear the anchors weigh in on that and Dwyane Wade's value to the Bulls, click on the video above.