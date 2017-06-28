× FBI offering $2.5K reward for info on missing fugitive

CHICAGO — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to find a man they said distributed heroin.

Vivencio Consuegra, 35, may still be in the Chicago area and is considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said. The agency is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

He is described as 5’ 7”, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also goes by “Danny” or “Johnny Soto.”

Consuegra is a documented gang member, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago FBI Officer at 312-421-6700.