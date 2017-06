× Father to appear in court today in accidental shooting of daughter

HOBART, Ind. — Erick Hummel is scheduled to appear in court today for accidentally shooting and killing his nine-year-old daughter.

Hummel called 911 immediately after the accident at his home in Hobart on June 10.

Hummel told investigators he was teaching gun safety to his sons and didn’t realize it was loaded.

He’s facing multiple charges including reckless homicide and neglect.