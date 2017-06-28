Early Morning Hero: Maria Alvarez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – One of our June Early Morning Heroes, Maria Alvarez, is the lunchroom manager at Columbia Explorers Academy. Every morning Alvarez arrives at school to make sure that the breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack are prepared and ready for all 1,167 students. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.