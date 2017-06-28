Controversial destruction of Pilsen mural sparks outrage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A developer in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood recently painted over a beloved, landmark mural sparking outrage in the community.

The mural was located at 18th and Racine.

The developer, Andy Ahitow, is converting the former community center into condos.

An improvised memorial of flowers and candles is now set up.

Artists and residents in the neighborhood say it’s sad and disappointing.

25th Ward Alderman Danny Solis also expressed his dismay over the murals destruction and said in a statement:

I was very disappointed in the decision to paint over the former Casa Aztlan mural. But we are in the process of speaking with the new owner about a number of things involving the property.

WGN News tried to contact the developer for comment, but was unsuccessful.