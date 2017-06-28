Chicago installs “Real Fake” sculpture in front of Trump Tower

CHICAGO — “REAL FAKE” are the golden words that currently sit at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Wacker drive, right across the river from Trump Tower.

The “Real Fake” sculpture is one of five pieces of art selected to be put along the Chicago Riverwalk, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The installation is part of the city’s Year of Public Art.

Chicago trolls Trump Tower with "REAL FAKE" sculpture in prime spot for Trump-hating tourists https://t.co/TPeRyafHTw pic.twitter.com/ZBkWKo8Htd — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) June 27, 2017

Scott Reeder created his piece in 2013, so it is unlikely that it had any intention of mocking President Trump, however, it’s placement in front of Trump Tower seems suspicious.

Any insult is entirely in the beholder’s eye, city spokeswoman Christine Carrino stated. “What’s wonderful about art is that it is completely open to interpretation.”