Handyman spent 3 months in jail for drywall mistaken as cocaine

A handyman in Oviedo, Florida spent 3 months in jail for a crime he didn't commit.

When police stopped Karlos Cashe for driving without lights, they discovered a white powder on his front seat, and suspected it was cocaine; they sent it off to a lab, and confirmed it was coke.

Except that it wasn't.

Further testing showed, it was just harmless powder from drywall that Cashe was installing.

It all started when the arresting officers checked police records and found that Cashe was on probation for marijuana and cocaine charges, and he was out after curfew.

Except that he wasn't.

The records were outdated; Cashe wants the police to investigate all the blunders they made that let an innocent man sit in a jail cell for 90 days.