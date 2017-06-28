Brookfield Zoo guests can now meet penguins, feed giraffes

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Guests at the Brookfield Zoo now have the chance to get a closer look at some of the animals at the zoo.

The zoo is letting visitors meet their resident penguins and giraffes at its new Penguin Encounter and Giraffe Feeding programs.

The Penguin encounter lets visitors hang out with the zoo’s Humboldt penguins while learning more about them. The penguins will be free to waddle among the guests during the encounter. The zoo said some of the penguins might be camera shy, but others would enjoy taking selfies with guests.

The Penguin Encounter costs $40 per person and will be offered daily at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m.

For guests who want to meet a giraffe or two, they can head to Habitat Africa! The Savannah for the Giraffe Feeding. For $10, guest can buy a treat for a giraffe and then feed it. During the feeding, an animal care specialist will be available to answer questions about the animals.

The Giraffe Feeding is on a first-come first-serve basis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until the treats are gone).

For more information about the new encounters, visit the Brookfield Zoo’s website.