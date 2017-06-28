Brooke Weisbrod talks Bulls & Skills and Scoring Basketball Camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a great time to be a commentator in basketball - especially here in Chicago.

The Bulls have finally decided to rebuild their team with the trade of Jimmy Butler while a number of teams around the league have made some franchise-shaking moves.

Brooke Weisbrod of ESPN is not only following those storylines but also getting ready to help run the Skills and Scoring Basketball Camp at Fenger Academy.

The commentator took some time discuss both on Wednesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Brooke's segments on the show in the video above or below.