ROBBINS -- An armed robber is on the run, in Robbins.

Police say he jumped into this car after holding up a store at 135th and Pulaski.

Police chased him until he crashed the car into a garage at 135th and Kostner, then jumped out and ran away.

Sheriff's officers used police dogs for several hours, before suspending their search for the night.

They say the man may be armed and dangerous.