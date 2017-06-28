× After critical comments on Tuesday, Cubs designate Miguel Montero for assignment: Reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some harsh postgame comments to reporters on Tuesday may have put an end to a catcher’s career with the team on Wednesday.

Per multiple reports, the Cubs have designated catcher Miguel Montero for assignment before their game tonight with the Nationals.

This comes hours after Monterey was critical of pitcher Jake Arrieta’s role in allowing seven stolen bases to the Nationals in a loss on Tuesday night.

