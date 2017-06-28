After critical comments on Tuesday, Cubs designate Miguel Montero for assignment: Reports

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 15: Miguel Montero #47 of the Chicago Cubs hits a grand slam home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 15, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some harsh postgame comments to reporters on Tuesday may have put an end to a catcher’s career with the team on Wednesday.

Per multiple reports, the Cubs have designated catcher Miguel Montero for assignment before their game tonight with the Nationals.

This comes hours after Monterey was critical of pitcher Jake Arrieta’s role in allowing seven stolen bases to the Nationals in a loss on Tuesday night.

