Actor Kumail Nanjiani talks about how new movie reflects his real life courtship

CHICAGO -- Kumail Nanjiani joined WGN's Dean Richards on set to talk about his role in the new movie, 'The Big Sick.'

This romantic comedy is based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

"We really just wanted to tell our love story," Nanjiani said.

What they thought would be a one-night stand in college results in a blossoming relationship which complicates things with Kumail's traditional Muslim parents. The movie acknowledges social and ethnic differences, but that wasn't their goal.

"We didn't want it to be a political thing, or any kind of social statement," Najiani said, "but in our union, there are, sort of, inherent social aspects to it."

This movie also stars Ray Romano and Holly Hunter. It opens in Chicago on Friday.