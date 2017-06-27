Video captures teens beating pregnant woman at graduation

LONG ISLAND, N.Y — Cell phone video captures a group of teens beating a pregnant woman at a high school graduation in Long Island, New York.

A student took the video and posted it on Facebook.

The video shows at least three people repeatedly punching and kicking a young woman on the ground.

The victim, Bianca Bouchard, says she is 15 weeks pregnant and got caught in the fight while defending her sister.

The fight was a family feud that reportedly began on Facebook between Bouchard’s younger sister and a relative through marriage, reported the New York Post.

Bouchard walked away with a scratch to the back of her head, reported the Post.

School security was able to break up the brawl and the school says it will press charges.

No arrests have been made.