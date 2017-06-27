× Scherzer leads past Nationals past Cubs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Neither of the past two NL Cy Young Award winners had his best stuff, though Max Scherzer handled things much better than Jake Arrieta.

Scherzer allowed one run and two hits as the Washington Nationals knocked Arrieta out in the fifth inning on the way to a 6-1 victory Tuesday night. While Arrieta was slow to the plate and allowed seven stolen bases, Scherzer (9-5) threw a strong six innings, striking out six with no walks and retiring 16 of the final 17 batters he faced.

“I didn’t really have great fastball command tonight, but I was able to use my offspeed to kind of collect outs when I needed to and I didn’t walk anybody,” said Scherzer, who allowed an earned run in the first inning for the first time since April but was in command the rest of the night. “When we needed shutdown innings we got them.”

Arrieta (7-6), on the other hand, struggled with his control as he issued a season-high six walks and allowed five earned runs, getting the hook two batters into the fifth inning. The 2015 Cy Young winner hadn’t walked more than three batters in a game this season.

Manager Joe Maddon quipped that the Cubs “let the wrong guys on base,” but catcher Miguel Montero blamed Arrieta for all the steals.

“The reason why they were running left and right today because they know he was slow to the plate,” a visibly frustrated Montero said. “It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time.”

Four of the Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record seven steals came from speedy shortstop Trea Turner, who Arrieta called a “factor” any time he’s on.

“I don’t care who is behind the plate,” Arrieta said. “He’s a threat.”

Washington manager Dusty Baker said the team knew Arrieta was a pitcher to run on, and the result was a lot of small ball for a team accustomed to driving in runs with power. Washington center fielder Michael Taylor went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Scherzer washed out the RBI triple he allowed to Kris Bryant in the first by driving in a run with an infield single off Arrieta’s glove in the fourth.

When Scherzer was lifted after 93 pitches through six with a comfortable 6-1 lead, the Nationals’ beleaguered bullpen got three clean innings of relief from Enny Romero, Blake Treinen, Oliver Perez and Matt Albers.