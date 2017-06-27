× Risk of severe storms across the Chicago area later Wednesday into Thursday

The National Storm Prediction center has outlooked a Slight Risk of severe storms (yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map indicating a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location )reaching into the westernmost portions of the Chicago area, primarily west of Interstate-39 later Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. A good portion of the remainder of northeast Illinois is in a Marginal Risk (dark-green-shaded area depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). Thursday the area south of Interstate-80 is in a Slight Risk with the remainder of our area in Marginal Risk (see map below). Greatest risk will be for damaging winds and large hail with localized flooding downpours possible.

A low pressure area and associated cold front will be situated over Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday, slowly moving east. A wide band of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop along and ahead of the low pressure/frontal boundary, spreading into western Illinois Wednesday afternoon and approach/move into our area later in the afternoon and overnight. Thursday the frontal system will be moving into our area accompanied and preceded by thunderstorms. Strongest storms Thursday will most likely be during the peak-heating most unstable afternoon/evening hours.

Thursday Severe Weather Outlook Map…