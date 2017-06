Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cook County's new beverage tax goes into effect this Saturday, July 1.

A Can The Tax rally is being held today at the Thompson Center.

Protesters call it "excessive" and demand the county board repeal the tax.

When the new tax takes effect a two liter soda bottle will cost 67 cents more.

And it's not just for soda. It will be levied on low-calorie drinks, fruit juices that are not 100% fruit juice, iced tea, lemonade, sports and energy drinks.