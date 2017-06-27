Police trying to locate mother of baby boy dropped off at hospital

CHICAGO — Chicago police need help finding the mother of a baby boy.

Police say 10-month-old Elijah Coid was dropped off at Roseland Community Hospital today around 10 a.m. A woman brought him to the hospital and told staff his name. The woman is known to hospital staff and is believed to be mentally ill. She was taken to Jackson Park Hospital.

Police say she is not the baby’s mother and they do not know why the woman had the child.

Elijah is about 25 lbs and was wearing a white tshirt and khakis.

Police say this is not a “Safe Haven” situation and they say they are looking for the baby’s mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.