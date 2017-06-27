Midday Fix: Sunglasses shopping tips

Melissa Medina

Lumen Optical

Selecting Frames

Round Face –

Your face is considered round if the width and length are roughly the same.

Angular frames, such as square or rectangular, look best on round faces and add dimension to your face shape. The angular lines help to balance the roundness of the face and add definition, just like contouring does with makeup.

Round faces should avoid circular frames, as they make the face appear even more round.

Wayfarer-Style glasses are a perfect example of a go-to frame for round faces.

Square Face –

If your jawline is strong and your forehead is broad, you have a square face.

Just as square frames help a rounded face person, round frames are best for those with square faces. The round frames help to soften angular features that are usually common in square faces.

If you have a square face you want to be sure to choose frames that extend past the widest part of your face and avoid anything that could be considered boxy or angular.

Square faces are able to rock the round John Lennon style glasses that we’ve seen popping up everywhere this season.

Heart Shaped Face –

A heart shape face is wider at the forehead but significantly narrower at the chin, it’s a perfect face for aviators.

You’ll want to avoid boxy frames and instead look for round, or soft angular frames. Essentially mimicking your face shape.

Aviators are the perfect style because they are wider at the top and tapered at the bottom and compliment heart-shaped faces. A perfect way for the men to bring out their inner Top Gun.

Oval Face –

If you have an oval face you are one of the lucky ones. This is considered the “ideal glasses face shape,” and any shape frames will work for you. Just try to avoid oversized frames.

Long and thin faces are considered to be an oval face shape. The chin is typically slightly narrower than your forehead.

Oval faces should caution the size and proportion of the glasses to their features, and other than that they can have fun with any frames they want to try.