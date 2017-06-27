× Lurie celebrates Superhero Week

CHICAGO — Superhero Week is always a big hit at Lurie Children’s Hospital and this year is no exception. Today’s special visitor is the Caped Crusader himself.

It’s not Gotham City, but Batman is working a special mission at Lurie Children’s Hospital today. It doesn’t require any of his crime-fighting tools. His mere presence seems to be good medicine.

Rocky, the superhero therapy dog, is providing a big assist.

Staffers at Lurie are also dressed up for Superhero Week, which will include tributes to everyday heroes in the hospital as well.

For patients, spending time with Batman helps in harnessing extra strength to battle their medical conditions.

Later this week Batman returns to spend more time with more patients.

On Friday patients will be able to make their own superhero capes.

Earlier today U.S. News and World Report named Lurie as one of the top ten children’s hospitals in the nation.