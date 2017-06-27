Lunchbreak: Avocado toast, prepared by Fairgrounds chef Dan Gamoran

Chef Dan Gamoran

Fairgrounds

1620 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago

fairgrounds.cafe

Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado

Ingredients:

2 each avocado

1 1/2 Tbs lime juice

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

Directions:

Smash avocado with a fork until chunky. Add lime juice and salt, stir evenly. Taste and add more lime juice or salt do desired preference.

Lemon Matcha Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tsp tea house matcha powder

1/2 Tbs agave nectar

1/4 tsp Kosher salt

pinch cracked black pepper

Directions:

Whisk all ingredients together in a mixing bowl until salt and matcha powder are fully dissolved. Season with more salt to desired preference.

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/4 cup lime juice

1 Tbs distilled white vinegar

1/2 Tbs granulated sugar

1 small clove garlic, minced

1 tsp yellow mustard

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1/4 cup cilantro leaves, chopped fine

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Combine lime juice, white vinegar, sugar, minced garlic, yellow mustard, salt, and chopped cilantro leaves in a mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly. Slowly drizzle in olive oil while continuing to whisk. Season with more salt to desired preference.

Cilantro Lime Slaw

Ingredients:

1/3 cup shredded green cabbage

1/3 cup shredded red cabbage

1/4 cup shredded carrots

2 Tbs cilantro lime vinaigrette

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Season with salt and black pepper to desired preference.