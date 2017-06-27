Lunchbreak: Avocado toast, prepared by Fairgrounds chef Dan Gamoran

Chef Dan Gamoran
Fairgrounds
1620 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago
fairgrounds.cafe
Avocado Toast
Smashed Avocado
Ingredients:
2 each avocado
1 1/2 Tbs lime juice
1/2 tsp Kosher salt
Directions:
Smash avocado with a fork until chunky. Add lime juice and salt, stir evenly. Taste and add more lime juice or salt do desired preference.
Lemon Matcha Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup olive oil
1 tsp tea house matcha powder
1/2 Tbs agave nectar
1/4 tsp Kosher salt
pinch cracked black pepper
Directions:
Whisk all ingredients together in a mixing bowl until salt and matcha powder are fully dissolved. Season with more salt to desired preference.
Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
1/4 cup lime juice
1 Tbs distilled white vinegar
1/2 Tbs granulated sugar
1 small clove garlic, minced
1 tsp yellow mustard
1/2 tsp Kosher salt
1/4 cup cilantro leaves, chopped fine
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
Combine lime juice, white vinegar, sugar, minced garlic, yellow mustard, salt, and chopped cilantro leaves in a mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly. Slowly drizzle in olive oil while continuing to whisk. Season with more salt to desired preference.
Cilantro Lime Slaw
Ingredients:
1/3 cup shredded green cabbage
1/3 cup shredded red cabbage
1/4 cup shredded carrots
2 Tbs cilantro lime vinaigrette
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together. Season with salt and black pepper to desired preference.